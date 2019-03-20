Orange (ORAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORAN. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Orange by 8.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.