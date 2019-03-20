Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (RWL)

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2329 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $55.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

