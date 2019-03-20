Oppenheimer Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Oppenheimer Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

OMFS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged.

