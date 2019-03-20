Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Forty Seven (FTSV)

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

FTSV opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

In other news, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,073 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

