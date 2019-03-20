Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (ESGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGL opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

