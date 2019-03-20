One Fin Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. LogMeIn accounts for about 4.8% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of LogMeIn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LogMeIn by 853.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 2,045.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

