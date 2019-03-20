OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

NYSE OMN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $340.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

