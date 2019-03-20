Old National Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,900 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 943% compared to the typical daily volume of 278 call options.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

