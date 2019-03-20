Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 56,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $244,389.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Heier purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 326,381 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

