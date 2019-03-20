Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of OPTT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.80.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.57% and a negative net margin of 1,962.84%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

