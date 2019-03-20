NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 359.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $123.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

