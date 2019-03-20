NVIDIA (NVDA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

