NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 262.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $73,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. 5,954,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,742,561. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/nvidia-co-nvda-holdings-lifted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.