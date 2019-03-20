Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.95

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 202,875 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 4th quarter valued at $4,624,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

