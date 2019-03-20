Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 495,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

