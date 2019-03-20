Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $137.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/nuveen-asset-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.