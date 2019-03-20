Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Volution Group (FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Volution Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Volution Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.90 million and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

In other Volution Group news, insider Anthony J. Reading bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

