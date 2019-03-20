NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases Shares of 500 Balchem Co. (BCPC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.42 million. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

