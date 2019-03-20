NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $48,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,599 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

In related news, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $17,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,358,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,918,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,726,990 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

