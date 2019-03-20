NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

PNR opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,794 shares of company stock valued at $482,559 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

