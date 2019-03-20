NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $153,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
