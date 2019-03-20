Norway Savings Bank Has $93,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

