NorthWestern (NWE) Earns “Sell” Rating from Williams Capital

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Monday. Williams Capital also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $37,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,411,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 128,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.