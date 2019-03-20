Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In related news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

