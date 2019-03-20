Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 617,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 259,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, VP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $175,500.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $33,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares in the company, valued at $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $913,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.58 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

