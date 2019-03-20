Northern Trust Corp Has $50.56 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.68% of Granite Construction worth $50,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,795,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,674,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,525,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GVA. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

