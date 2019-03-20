Northern Trust Corp Acquires 27,913 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $48,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

