Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 282,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

