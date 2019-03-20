Nordex (NRDXF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $14.43 on Monday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

