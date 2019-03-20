Noodles & Co (NDLS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.66 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,265,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,531 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 712,827 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.