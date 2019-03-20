Noodles & Co (NDLS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.66 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,265,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,531 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 712,827 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.