Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $656,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 60,225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 102.0% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 573,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 289,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

INFY stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

