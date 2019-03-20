Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

