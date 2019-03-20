Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,640 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,082,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,759,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,303,000 after buying an additional 2,065,873 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,269,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,297,000 after buying an additional 1,374,116 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,192,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,490,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,980,000 after buying an additional 1,099,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $110.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-shares-of-2640-ishares-short-treasury-bond-etf-shv.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.