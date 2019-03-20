NII (NIHD) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.11. NII shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 34433 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NII by 39.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,566 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NII by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 741,031 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NII by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,183,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NII Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIHD)

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

