NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.50

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 232668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

