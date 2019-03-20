NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $138.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.01490483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001479 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00039514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Exrates, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

