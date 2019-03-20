New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.18 Million Stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 230,505.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,720,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 61,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USM opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

