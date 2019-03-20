New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

