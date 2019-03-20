New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company's earnings surprise history seems decent as it delivered in-line results in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on making balance sheet stronger. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to grow through opportunistic acquisitions. However, its top line remains under pressure due to contracting net interest margin. Also, falling fee income, despite the company's efforts to expand income sources, remains a headwind. Nevertheless, declining expense base and consistently improving credit quality supports the company's growth.”

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays lowered New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,571 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

