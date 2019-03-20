New Age Beverages (NBEV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Age Beverages from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

