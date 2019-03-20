Neuburgh Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $23,079,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,167.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $24,336,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DATA opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DATA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

