Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ring Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ring Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after buying an additional 814,599 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

