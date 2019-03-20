Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $165.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,348,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 32,903.8% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 829,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pharmstandard International S.A. acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.