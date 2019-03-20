Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 37,333 Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navigators Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340,557 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 534,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 332,876 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 8,962.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 336,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 332,340 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 178,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVG opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Navigators Group Inc has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

