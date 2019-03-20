Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Athene by 60.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 55.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

