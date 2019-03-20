Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Crh Plc (CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRH by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,164,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CRH by 551,608.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 452,319 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. BNP Paribas raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

