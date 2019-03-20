Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Nanometrics worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nanometrics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Nanometrics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NANO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $532,306.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,270 shares of company stock worth $1,408,827 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/nanometrics-incorporated-nano-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.