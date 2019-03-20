Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.31% of Myriad Genetics worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,727,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,547,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,223,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

