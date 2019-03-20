Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 385 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.24.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

