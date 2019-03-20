Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 26,720 Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

